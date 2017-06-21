Court battle looming over Burgum vetoes after committee vote

Legislative Management voted unanimously to proceed with litigation, but another vote will take place before any lawsuit is filed, said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who chairs the panel. Still, the move signals a looming battle between two branches of state government could soon play out in front of the state Supreme Court.

“I think it’s our responsibility to defend the legislative branch of government,” said House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo.

The vote came two days after Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Burgum overstepped his constitutional authority with vetoes of parts of several spending bills. In an opinion requested by the House and Senate majority leaders, he said the first-term governor couldn’t veto a spending restriction or condition without striking the appropriation itself.

Legislative Council staff also raised concerns that “selective deletions” Burgum used could drastically alter legislative intent in the future. A bill stating that funds “may not” be used for a specific purpose could be changed so that they “may” be used, a staffer said.

“It’s my view that this is opening a rather large door for future governors to veto parts of sentences,” said John Bjornson, legal division director for Legislative Council.

The governor was within constitutional limits with some vetoes, said Stenehjem, who happened to be Burgum’s rival for the Republican nomination in last year’s heated primary race.

Stenehjem’s opinion “governs the actions of public officials” until the question is decided by the courts, it said. Bjornson said public officials aren’t necessarily required to follow attorney general opinions, but they lose some “protection” if they don’t.

“It’s one person’s opinion,” he said. “It’s not a ruling of unconstitutionality.”

Burgum’s spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Wednesday morning the governor’s office was still analyzing Stenehjem’s analysis. In a statement released Monday, Burgum said he was pleased Stenehjem supported the “overriding intent” of the vetoes.

Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, voted in favor of Wednesday’s motion but was reserving an opinion on whether to move forward with a lawsuit.

“I would like to know how much this is going to cost us and to see what Legislative Council prepares,” she said.

Burgum announced less than a week after the Legislature adjourned that he had vetoed at least parts of nine bills, most of them spending bills that lawmakers passed in the waning days of the session. The state Constitution allows the governor to veto items in an appropriation bill, leaving the other portions to become law.

Spending decisions headlined much of the the recent legislative session, which saw lawmakers slash general funding by almost a third from two years ago -- $6 billion to $4.3 billion -- as the state grappled with lower tax revenues.

Lawmakers adjourned on April 27, leaving three days of their 80-day regular session limit in the bank. Legislative leaders have said they hoped to preserve those days in case they need to address any major policy changes, such as health care reform.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, previously floated the possibility of taking the governor to court over the vetoes, but said last month he wasn’t interested in that option. On Wednesday, he made the motion to proceed with litigation.

“I believe that we do need to make a statement that the governor was out of bounds on this one,” Wardner said.

Nowatzki said late Wednesday afternoon the governor stood by his statement from Monday, which said the vetoes’ intent was to “protect executive branch authority, preserve the separation of powers and prevent the spending of scarce state resources without the benefit of full transparency and the scrutiny of public involvement afforded through full legislative review.”