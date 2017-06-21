Sanford, Mid Dakota Clinic step closer to merger in Bismarck

Now rivals, the two first announced their intent to merge in September 2016, and announced on Wednesday, June 21, that they intend to form their partnership soon.

There will be no staff cuts as a result of the merger, Sanford and Mid Dakota said, and there will be no interruptions in patient care.

Dr. Shelly Seifert, chairwoman of the Mid Dakota Clinic board, said that by joining together the two health care organizations will be able to improve services.

"From the beginning, both of our organizations recognized by working together we could not only navigate the enormous challenges in the health care landscape, but we could increase access to existing services while offering new services to our patients," Seifert said in a statement.

Mid Dakota Clinic and Sanford have a "shared determination to enhance healthcare services in central and Western North Dakota," she added.

Mid Dakota Clinic, established more than 40 years ago, has 12 locations in Bismarck, with more than 90 providers and more than 400 employees. Sanford has 45 hospitals, almost 300 clinics and 28,000 employees, including more than 1,300 physicians.

Mid Dakota Clinic has traditionally been allied with CHI St. Alexius Health, which has a hospital located near Sanford Medical Center in downtown Bismarck.

A call seeking comment on Wednesday from St. Alexius on the pending merger was not returned. Before discussing a possible merger with Sanford, Mid Dakota Clinic was negotiating with St. Alexius, but St. Alexius reportedly ended those discussions.

Dr. Craig Lambrecht, executive vice president of Sanford Bismarck, said the merger with Mid Dakota Clinic will spur further investment in health services.

"Combining our organizations will generate demand for care that prompts investments in our Bismarck-Mandan area campus," he said in a statement. "Immediate and long-term plans include development of land already purchased in north Bismarck."

Sanford will speed up its short-term timeline for construction projects involving women's health, children's health, cancer, surgical suites, specialty procedure rooms and trauma, Lambrecht said.

As a result of the merger, the combined organization will be able to expand services, and will seek to add reproductive medicine, urogynecology, pediatric endocrinology, pediatric gastroenterology and pediatric neurology.