Yet some of those people, including about 54,000 North Dakotans, can't afford a meal. It's through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, that they are able to eat.

Of the North Dakotans who use SNAP, three out of four are children, elderly or disabled.

"In America, there is no excuse for the elderly, children and disabled not having food," Hejl said.

Historically controversial, SNAP is once again under fire as Washington politicians have started to consider stripping the program from the U.S. farm bill, a move that would cut $193 billion in food assistance over the next decade.

Hejl hosted a news conference on his farm Wednesday, June 21, to discuss the importance of saving SNAP. Also there were former state Sen. Ryan Taylor of Towner, Farmers Union organizer Brandon Delvo and Great Plains Food Bank President and CEO Steve Sellent.

Sellent said the effects of cutting SNAP would be devastating to families in North Dakota, which receives about $10 million from the program.

"Congress knows a farm bill alliance that helps both farmer and consumers is a workable path forward," Hejl said. "An executive budget that cuts $193 billion from a program for hungry people shakes the foundation of that alliance, and it's not right."

Taylor said the current farm bill, passed in 2014 will expire in September 2018. However, work on the comprehensive agriculture and food law is beginning now in committees where talk of decoupling or removing SNAP from the federal bill has started to swirl.

SNAP has been a part of the farm bill since 1964, a component that not only helps feed those in need but brings together rural and urban political interests when compromising on the massive agricultural bill, Taylor said.

"It connects those who grow the food with those that eat the food," Delvo said. "Legislation that supports family farm and ranch agriculture creates a stronger rural America."

Taylor, a rancher, said farmers, businesses, consumers and service groups such as the Great Plains Food Bank are coming together now to let Congress know how important it is to keep SNAP funded.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., serve on the Senate Agricultural Committee, and U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., serves on the House committee.

Heitkamp has routinely spoken out against decoupling SNAP from the farm bill and recently participated in a roundtable discussion with health care and food security advocates in Bismarck about defending Medicaid and SNAP, a spokeswoman from her office said.

Representatives for Cramer and Hoeven were unable to confirm where the congressmen stood on the issue by press time.