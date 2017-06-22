A Fargo couple got married at the hospital so the bride's terminally ill father could be there
FARGO—Sometimes the simplest weddings are the most meaningful. Just ask a newly married Fargo couple.
Kimberly Williams and Christopher Estrella had planned to get married soon, but when Kimberly's father was diagnosed with terminal cancer, everything changed.
So planning moved quickly.
Sanford nurses bought a wedding gown and the hospital made a cake. A florist donated flowers, photographer Erin Pollestad of Drayton drove to Fargo, and along with the officiant volunteered their services.
Nurses were able to bring Kimberly's father, Lloyd Williams, to the hospital chapel for the service. Out of a wheelchair, he gave his daughter away.
He remains hospitalized Wednesday night.