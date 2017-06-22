So planning moved quickly.

Sanford nurses bought a wedding gown and the hospital made a cake. A florist donated flowers, photographer Erin Pollestad of Drayton drove to Fargo, and along with the officiant volunteered their services.

Nurses were able to bring Kimberly's father, Lloyd Williams, to the hospital chapel for the service. Out of a wheelchair, he gave his daughter away.

He remains hospitalized Wednesday night.