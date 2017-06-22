Jon Godfread, a Republican, sent the letter with officials from five other states to California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones Wednesday, June 21, according to a news release.

"Commissioner Jones's attempt to dissuade insurance companies from investing in the coal industry is a deeply misguided overreach," Godfread said in a statement. "Our job as insurance commissioners is to protect consumers and serve the greater public interest through the effective and unbiased regulation of the insurance marketplace."

The letter asked Jones to end the so-called "Climate Risk Carbon Initiative."