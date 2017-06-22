Adriel Lewis was in an alley in northwest Minot when officers on patrol spotted him and two others. Police said Lewis gave them a false name and after further investigation officers found out he had a felony probation violation warrant.

When officers attempted to arrest Lewis he took off running, but was caught by officers and continued to struggle to try to escape, police said.

Lewis was tazed during the struggle, but still managed to assault two officers. Additional officers arrived and he was taken into custody. Police said meth was found on Lewis during a search following his arrest.

One officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Lewis was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, refusal to halt, preventing arrest, possession of a controlled substance – meth, false information to an officer, and the felony probation warrant was served. Lewis was transported to Ward County Jail.