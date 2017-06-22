As of Thursday, no information on the child’s condition was available.

Dickinson Police Department Capt. David Wilkie said police were notified about the incident by Stark County Social Services.

On Tuesday two search warrants were served at a home in relation to the case. However, no arrests have been made.

The baby “suffered severe head trauma,” Wilkie said on Wednesday. He said the prognosis for the child is “not great, but the baby is still living.”

The Fargo Police Department will be assisting DPD on the case by doing follow-up interviews and working with the a medical doctor who is an expert in child abuse, Wilkie said.

The case remains under investigation.