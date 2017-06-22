It's important for two reasons. It marks the first time the landmark bestseller has been remastered since it was released in 1984, finally giving the nine tracks the benefit of decades worth of improvements in sonic technology. But what really has fans salivating is the 11-song bonus album, the first major dip into Prince's legendary vault.

Given the buildup, endless delays and towering stature of the original album, it's almost certain some listeners will shrug off the new tracks as inferior. And, to be sure, there's not another "Let's Go Crazy" here waiting to shoot to the top of the charts around the world. But with expectations properly adjusted, the "Purple Rain" reissue offers plenty of near-gems as well as intriguing detours and hints of what was to come later.

"Purple Rain" is available as a two-CD set, with the original album and bonus disc, as well as an expanded version that includes a third disc with edits, remixes and B-sides (including two versions of "Erotic City," a song nearly as popular as anything that made the album) and a DVD that captures a Prince and the Revolution performance from March 1985. (The concert was originally issued on VHS, laserdisc and Betamax and is long out of print.)

As for "Purple Rain" itself, Prince oversaw the remastering at Paisley Park in 2015. It sounds much better than ever before and makes one wonder if the Purple One took time to give other classics from his catalog a similar polish. But he probably didn't, as Prince famously kept looking toward the future, and specifically shied away from the more explicit, erotic content that dominated his early days.

For those very reasons, it seems obvious he had nothing to do with choosing these 11 tracks from the vault, especially considering two of the songs are called "Wonderful Ass" and "We Can F—." It remains unclear just how much unreleased Prince music Warner Bros. has access to, and one can't help but wonder if these 11 songs are among the best the label actually had on hand, with the possibility of other material from the era either buried in Prince's personal archives or, shudder the thought, long since erased from existence.

To coincide with the release, Paisley Park in Chanhassen is hosting a special screening of the "Purple Rain" film. Check officialpaisleypark.com for tickets.

Here's a look at each of the 11 Prince rarities waiting to be heard.

• "The Dance Electric": Originally recorded by Prince in August 1984, he ended up giving this propulsive dance floor number to his childhood friend and former bandmate Andre Cymone, who released his own version as the first single from his third album, "A.C." Prince occasionally performed it live, as recently as June 2015 at a Washington, D.C., gig.

• "Love and Sex": A cluttered, noisy funk song that opens with a lusty Prince scream and continues with a chorus of "sha-la-la-la, sha-la-la-la-boom." It may have been meant as more as an opportunity to test his then-new Yamaha DX7 digital synthesizer, which became one of the most popular synths of the '80s. (Brian Eno played one on U2's "The Joshua Tree.")

• "Computer Blue": This is an earlier, 12-minute version of the song that Prince edited down several times, with a four-minute take eventually landing on the "Purple Rain" album.

• "Electric Intercourse": A slow-burning ballad with some prime falsetto from the Purple One, this track was recorded for the film but ultimately replaced with the similar, and stronger, "The Beautiful Ones."

• "Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden": It's unclear what Prince planned to do with this pair of interconnected tracks, the first of which features Lisa Coleman on lead vocals. "Roadhouse Garden" was also the tentative title for the Prince and the Revolution reunion album that was announced in 1998 but never materialized. The Revolution played both songs live during Celebration 2017 in April, and it seems likely they will continue to do so on the road this summer.

• "Possessed": Apparently written after Prince saw a James Brown concert, this hook of this slinky funk song is already familiar to fans. An instrumental snippet from it pops up in the background of the scene in "Purple Rain" where Morris Day attempts to woo Apollonia. A more rocking version is included in the concert DVD.

• "Wonderful Ass": A breezy, fun pop song with vocals from Coleman and Wendy Melvoin. It includes a string of rhyming verbs starting with "educate, tolerate, negotiate, communicate" that seem to be paying homage to Bob Dylan's "Subterranean Homesick Blues."

• "Velvet Kitty Cat": A straightforward, stripped-down demo of a song that may have been meant for the Time's third album, "Ice Cream Castle." It's begging for some prominent Prince guitar he surely meant to add but never did.

• "Katrina's Paper Dolls": Another skeletal track likely to excite few beyond the hardcore.

• "We Can F—": First recorded on New Year's Eve 1983, the day after "Erotic City."

• "She's Always in My Hair," this one's all about seduction, complete with a mention of the Kama Sutra and some vaguely Indian instrumentation. He revisited it numerous times in later years and released a significantly different version, recorded with George Clinton and renamed "We Can Funk," on the "Graffiti Bridge" soundtrack. In 2011, his protege Andy Allo streamed a new acoustic take on the track online under the title "Oui Can Luv."

"Father's Song": A quiet instrumental ballad that grows more sinister and haunting along the way, a portion of "Father's Song" can be heard in the "Purple Rain" film. And elements of the track were incorporated into "Computer Blue."