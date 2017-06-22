In his order, Hovland cited Fallis' successful completion of a furlough to attend a memorial service in Colorado for her mother and the need for easier communication with her attorney, Bruce Ellison, of Rapid City, S.D.

U.S. Attorney David Hagler had opposed the request, saying she remained a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Fallis' trial, which was scheduled for July 17, has been postponed to Dec. 5. Ellison asked for the continuance due to the amount of evidence and legal issues in the case. Ellison has also requested to move the jury trial out of Bismarck. Ellison cited "the massive, pervasive and prejudicial pretrial publicity that has attended the pipeline protests and, specifically, her arrest and prosecution."

The government and judge have not yet responded to his request.