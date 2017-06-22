Man pulled from southeast ND slough dies
COGSWELL, N.D. – A 57-year-old man has died after he went underwater in a Sargent County slough Sunday night, June 18, authorities said.
William VanderVoort, of rural Gwinner, was swimming in the Kraft Slough, about 10 miles northwest of Cogswell. He was with friends when he went underwater and was not found for at least 20 minutes.
VanderVoort was first taken to a hospital in Oakes and later was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper said VanderVoort died Wednesday, June 21. Paeper said foul play is not suspected and a medical condition may have initiated the incident.