Rolette County State's Attorney Ryan Thompson declined to release the names of those involved in the Jan. 18 shooting death of Sheriff's Deputy Colt Allery, as well as names from a Jan. 21 home intrusion near Rolla that resulted in the death of the intruder. He cited both the active and ongoing nature of the cases and Marsy's Law for not releasing information.

In late May, the Grand Forks Herald argued Marsy's Law does not prevent an entity from releasing names of victims.

The Attorney General's Office ruled the Herald requested information instead of records, as well as records from an ongoing investigation, which are exempt.

"A public entity has discretion to decide whether to answer questions or respond to requests for information," Liz Brocker, a spokeswoman with the Attorney General's Office, wrote in an email. The email does not address how the Marsy's Law relates to Thompson's reasoning for citing it in withholding names, but the Attorney General's Office will follow up with Thompson on the matter.

The Herald is owned by Forum Communications Co., which also owns Forum News Service.