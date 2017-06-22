Robert Hoy, an attorney with Ohnstad Twichell law firm in West Fargo, opened testimony Thursday, June 22, on the third day of a U.S. District Court hearing in Rodriguez's death penalty appeal.

Rodriguez was convicted of the 2003 kidnapping and murder of Sjodin, a University of North Dakota student. Her body was found about five months later in a ravine near Crookston, Minn.

Defense attorneys from the Philadelphia-based Federal Community Defender Office contend testimony that Sjodin was stabbed and raped may have influenced the jury in the 2006 death penalty sentencing phase of Rodriguez's trial.

"The idea that a rape was involved" was important in the case, Hoy said, and he thought it could have "a ripple effect" on the death penalty phase of the trial.

Hoy said that in the final months leading up to the summer 2006 trial, he was scrambling to counter the assertion by Ramsey County, Minn., medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee that levels of acid phosphatase (a test that indicates semen might be present) in samples taken from Sjodin's body were high enough to conclude that Rodriguez had raped her.

McGee's acid phosphatase test "was a very important part of the trial," Hoy said.

However, Hoy said he felt McGee's assertion that Rodriguez had slashed Sjodin's throat — a point the death penalty appeal defense team has presented several witnesses to refute — would not "have made much difference from my perspective" in defending the case.

Hoy said he had pressed the prosecution and McGee to let him know, as required, what information would be used at trial.

"As we got closer to the trial, I became concerned he (McGee) was going to offer opinions" not in the autopsy report, Hoy said. "I was concerned that Dr. McGee would go beyond the bounds of professional practice" and make claims not substantiated by scientific evidence.

Test results

Compared with the acid phosphatase test, another method known as the p30 test is considered a more definitive measure of whether semen may be present in a sample.

In court Thursday, defense lawyers said p30 test results for prostate specific antigen had been in the prosecution's hands from April 2004 until May 2006, when they were turned over to Hoy as part of "bench notes" in a document.

All of those samples were found to be negative for the antigen, indicating that semen was not present.

Hoy testified that "he didn't appreciate the significance of p30 testing" in proving whether a rape had been committed. "Had I known that test had existed, I would have made it a centerpiece" of Rodriguez's defense, he said.

Previous testimony by defense witnesses, including medical examiners and other forensic experts, has focused on refuting McGee's assertions that Sjodin was raped and slashed or stabbed in the neck and right side.

Similar testimony was offered Thursday by another defense witness, Dr. Michael Ferenc, the chief forensic pathologist for Alameda County, Calif.

Forenc, testifying by video from another location, said he reviewed the autopsy materials from the Sjodin case and found no evidence to support the conclusion that Sjodin had died of "sharp force injuries" from slashing or stabbing with a knife or other sharp object.

Testimony in the case is expected to continue Friday.