Burgum opens applications for State Water Commission

Burgum, a first-term Republican governor, made the announcement at the end of a marathon meeting Thursday. State law indicates all seven appointed members are considered to have resigned at the beginning of the governor's four-year term, his office said in a news release.

The current commissioners, who account for more than 100 years of experience combined, are eligible to reapply. The governor will accept applications for the open seats until July 21.

"The state of North Dakota is grateful for the leadership of these State Water Commission members," Burgum said in a statement after the meeting. "Their service in promoting water resource management and addressing flood protection, water supply and other water issues is greatly appreciated."

The governor plans to reappoint three of the commissioners whose terms end June 30 for the purposes of continuity.

"Pursuant to statute, these commissioners shall continue to serve until the governor's appointments have been named and qualified," a news release said.

The State Water Commission is chaired by Burgum and includes Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring as an ex-officio member. There are seven members appointed by the governor to six-year terms.

"It is always a good board governance practice to thoroughly review a pool of leadership candidates at the beginning of a new term," Burgum said.

The seven appointed members are:

• Arne Berg, Devils Lake

• Maurice Foley, Minot

• Larry Hanson, Bismarck

• George Nodland, Dickinson

• Harley Swenson, Bismarck

• Robert Thompson, Page

• Douglas Vosper, Neche