Burgum declares drought emergency

Burgum signed an executive order declaring a drought emergency for 15 counties in an extreme drought and 11 counties adjacent to them, his office said Thursday night. Producers in those counties are eligible for the state's Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program.

The State Water Commission voted Thursday to reactive the program and make $250,000 available. The program was last activated in 2006.

The 26 counties are:

• Adams

• Billings

• Bowman

• Burke

• Burleigh

• Divide

• Dunn

• Emmons

• Golden Valley

• Grant

• Hettinger

• Kidder

• McHenry

• McKenzie

• McLean

• Mercer

• Morton

• Mountrail

• Oliver

• Renville

• Sheridan

• Sioux

• Slope

• Stark

• Ward

• Williams

Burgum also ordered the formation of a "unified command structure" with representatives of various state agencies to coordinate the drought response. Thursday's U.S. Drought Monitor showed 40 percent of the state in extreme or severe drought, the governor's office said.

The governor's office said below-average rainfall and soil moisture have "devastated pasture land and hay crops," and said wildfires are also a "growing concern."