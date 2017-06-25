Gene Kramer has a deep appreciation for both. The 85-year-old Grand Forks man knows that in life and in cards, you never can be too sure what kind of hand you'll be dealt.

Such was the story for Kramer, who lost his best friend and bride of 52 years to kidney disease in 2008.

Kramer married Ann Mary Schaffer in July 1955, shortly after he returned from France, where he served as an Air Force bookkeeper at a supply depot during the Korean War.

Together, the couple farmed near where he grew up at Strasburg, N.D.—"the hometown of Lawrence Welk"—and raised three boys and a girl. After his third back surgery, they gave up farming to move to Kingman, Ariz., where they owned and operated a motel. They later managed apartment buildings in Grand Forks. The couple loved to travel, Kramer said, and they did a lot of it while visiting the kids and grandkids. They only slowed down a bit when Ann Mary needed to undergo dialysis three days a week. That lasted 16½ years, and all the while, he was there by her side.

Sure, life was tough at times, but he and Ann Mary had a long and happy marriage. They worked together, laughed together and prayed together.

Then, one day, she was gone.

The affable, good-humored senior with a warm touch and ready smile, found himself—for the first time in a long time—alone. Kramer was the newest member of an ever-growing club.

The statistics

A recent study by SeniorCare.com reports North Dakota ranks first in the number of seniors living alone. Nearly a third (31.73 percent) of all seniors 65 and older live alone in the state—and about twice as many of them are women.

South Dakota ranks fourth with similar numbers, and Minnesota ranks 12th with about 29 percent of seniors living solo.

But even before the latest reports and statistics, local elder care experts had been paying attention. And they say seniors don't have to go it alone—there is help out there, and a lot of it.

Grand Forks Senior Center resource manager Joyce Austin and resource coordinator Lynn McGarry say it's their job to educate seniors and their families about the programs and services available to help them with their everyday lives.

"We connect seniors with services so they can stay in their own homes as long as they would like to be and as long as it's safe," McGarry said.

In the month of April alone, the pair connected seniors to no fewer than 40 different organizations. From taxes to legal questions, from sorting out Medicare's Part B and Part D. From health, vision, hearing and dental care to help with housekeeping chores and assistant technology. It's all there.

"We want to get people here when they're active and healthy," explained Jami Schumacher, public relations manager at the center. "We want to develop that trust with them so they know what services we have when they need them and that we're here to support them as they age."

Losing a spouse is overwhelming enough, they said. It can leave seniors feeling isolated and lonely. And when children live far away and siblings and friends also have died, it can lead to depression and spiraling health issues.

A study reported in UCLA Health said senior isolation and extreme loneliness can increase the chances of early death by 14 percent. Further, the study said severe loneliness is just as risky as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and has twice the impact on premature death as obesity. One doctor put it this way: "If you are dependent on one or two people for your connections, it can be a risky business."

Staying connected

Kramer is lucky that way. He's active, and he has a son in town, whom he sees or talks to every day. But he says he lost the last of his 15 siblings—a brother, four years older, a few months ago—and it still weighs heavily.

On a recent visit in the Senior Center library, he shares with a reporter a photograph of some of his family on the front steps all those years ago. He points them out one by one, telling a bit about each, before pointing to himself—the small boy in front, arms crossed and with a fresh haircut.

"This is myself," he says. And then, "That's my dad. They say I look a lot like my dad."

The brother he knew longest sits one step up to his left.

"That's Eddie. He and I were alone for a while. Now, I'm all alone," he says. "Yeah, I sort of miss him. I was the baby, and now I'm the only one alive."

Social workers say a loss of companionship or a lack of social interaction, along with the additional challenges of health care, proper nutrition and transportation, can feel like climbing a mountain for some seniors.

That's where that extra ace can come in handy. Kramer's ace is the Grand Forks Senior Center. He and his wife had made it a habit to stop there for lunch or to visit friends. A week after she died, he returned to the routine, and he's been coming five days a week ever since.

Would he be bored and lonely without it?

"Boy, would I ever," he says. "This is my home away from home. That's just an automatic."

Now, he volunteers as a handyman at the center, and he's "partially the boss of the card-playing deals."

He tells this like a joke, but it's true. He has been in charge of the card games three days a week for the past eight or nine years.

On a recent day of pinochle, the coffee was on and the treats were spread out. Nineteen people had shown up to play. Kramer went from table to table to make sure the decks and scorecards were in place.

"We've got good company," he said. "You see different people. You meet people. Being I go home to an empty home, I've got friends."

It's clear the card players enjoy it as much as he does. The sometimes quiet concentration is broken by laughter and good-natured jibing.

"Are you ready to get whupped?" Leona Lindgren asks.

"There's knowledge beyond all schooling," Gene Hayes jokes at his table. "The B.S. is deeper here than anywhere in town. ... I've been coming here a few months now, and I consider everybody friends."

And that's the view shared by many. At the end of the rounds, the top score wins $3, but John Stranger says nothing beats the real prize of camaraderie.

"We bond with each other, and we look out for each other," Stranger says. "Except in cards, we're kind of ruthless. But other than that, I really enjoy it, and I think everybody does."

Deanna Lane adds that she has visited centers in Oregon, Utah, California and Arizona, and she says the Grand Forks Senior Center is "by far the most impressive and most inviting."

"I brought my husband here 15 years ago, and we've been coming here ever since, even before I was of age," she says with a laugh.

Early introduction

The pinochle players are exactly the type of seniors the center is trying to attract, Schumacher said.

Over and over again, she hears people out in the community say "'I had no idea the Senior Center did all of that.' Many people think it's just a place to eat and play bingo and cards. And it is that, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"I think we are starting to change our brand, our perception in the community, but it happened very slowly."

Pop in on any given day though, and you'd be hard-pressed to believe they aren't getting the word out. The center is filled with activity. About 50 people gather for daily lunch in the large, open-story main room with its floor-to-ceiling windows. A bulletin board announces at least eight trips coming up — among them, a trip to Boston or Branson, Mo. Or closer to home, the Medora Musical or the Chanhassen (Minn.) Dinner Theatre with a side trip to shop the outlets in Albertville.

The Senior Center's monthly schedule is chock-full of things to do. You can take part in the Senior Bike Club, roll with Wii Bowling, take any number of classes, create a craft, stretch with Chair Yoga or get some exercise with Bone Builders.

No matter how you cut it, Kramer says the Senior Center has been a winner for him.

"They've always got something that's active. I would recommend it to anyone," he says. "I would guarantee you would be a customer there for the rest of your life."