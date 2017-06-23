Legislative Management, a powerful interim committee, voted unanimously Wednesday, June 21, to proceed with litigation, and staffers are now preparing additional information and recommendations. Committee Chairman Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, said lawmakers would vote again before any legal challenge is filed, but he wasn't sure when that would happen.

Wednesday's action set up a rare but not unprecedented legal battle between two branches of state government. Legislative leaders said they're seeking clarity for future lawmakers and governors on the "appropriate use of the governor's veto" and the separation of powers.

Burgum, who has defended the vetoes, said Friday "there really isn't anything for us to do at this point in time," given that lawmakers intend to vote again.

"We don't know if they're going to do anything or not," he said in an interview. "We signed bills, and we vetoed them and we're focused on moving forward on all the pressing things that are in front of the state."

John Bjornson, legal division director for Legislative Council, said a decision has yet to be made on whether to hire outside counsel. He added that they're aiming to minimize the legal costs.

'Not often'

It's unclear how often such a dispute has taken place, but Bjornson said the Legislature hasn't taken the governor to the state Supreme Court in the nearly 29 years he's been in the office.

Holmberg pointed to a 1976 case in which the lieutenant governor, who serves as president of the Senate, petitioned the court over rule changes that narrowed his authority to break a tie vote. The longtime legislator was unsure whether a similar situation has occurred since.

"It's clearly not often," Holmberg said.

At issue today are several vetoes Burgum handed down days after the Legislature adjourned in late April. The House and Senate majority leaders, both Republicans, asked for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's opinion on whether several of the partial vetoes on spending bills were proper.

The state Constitution allows the governor to veto items in an appropriation bill and let the other portions become law. But Stenehjem said Burgum overstepped his authority on some vetoes because he struck a condition or restriction on spending without removing the appropriation itself.

Lawmakers questioned the practical effect of the attorney general's opinion on Wednesday, a little more than a week before the spending bills take effect. Stenehjem's analysis states that it "governs the actions of public officials" until the question is answered by the courts, but Bjornson told lawmakers it's not a "ruling of unconstitutionality."

Stenehjem cited a 1945 court opinion that said if state officers don't follow the attorney general's opinion, "they will be derelict to their duty and act at their peril."

A spokeswoman for the North Dakota University System, whose budget bill was the subject of much of Stenehjem's analysis, said the attorney general's opinion "has the effect of law."

"As a state agency, we will act in accordance with law," Billie Jo Lorius said in an email.

Setting precedent

Still, Holmberg said the looming legal challenge is less about the vetoes themselves but rather the precedent that could be set by the governor removing items from a bill and, in effect, legislating from the executive branch. Bjornson worried that such "selective deletions" could be used to change the intent of legislation.

"There's no one that can spend money besides us," House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo, said Wednesday. "There's no one that can pass laws besides us."

Burgum said the vetoes were intended to protect executive branch authority and noted Stenehjem sided with him on a few occasions. He said there's a "natural ... push and pull between two branches of government to decide what's your authority and what's not."

"The authority of the Legislature is clearly that they're the appropriators," Burgum said. "It seems to me the executive branch and all the agencies, our job is to make sure that (we) maintain the authority and the flexibility to be the most efficient we can with those taxpayer dollars."

Just across the Red River, another legal battle is playing out between a Democratic governor and a Republican Legislature in Minnesota over Governor Mark Dayton's vetoes. The North Dakota dispute instead pits a Republican-controlled Legislature against a Republican governor, a wealthy businessman from Fargo who is just six months into his first term.

Burgum rankled some legislators during last year's campaign — he happened to challenge Stenehjem for the GOP nomination — in part because he criticized spending growth during the recent oil boom. Due to lower tax revenues, state legislators cut general fund spending by almost a third this year.

But Holmberg and Carlson said the legal challenge is more than a political food fight.

"I think Legislative Management was saying this is an issue of the prerogatives of the Legislature as an institution," Holmberg said.