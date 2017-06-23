Earlier this week, Pride organizers made a decision that police officers would not have the big, visible presence at the start of the Pride parade in Minneapolis that they have in years past. After a jury acquitted St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez last Friday in the July shooting death of Philando Castile, Twin Cities Pride wants to "respect the pain the community is feeling right now," organizers said in a Tuesday statement on Facebook.

Members of the law enforcement community, including a St. Paul deputy police chief and the Minneapolis police chief, expressed disappointment in the decision, saying they wanted to be able to work together with the community.

In a Friday statement posted on Facebook, Pride Executive Director Dot Belstler and the board of directors apologized "to the law enforcement community for neglecting to communicate and consider input for other possible alternatives prior to releasing the details of this decision."

"Following its release, we received input from impacted parties and through this input we recognize this decision has made members of the law enforcement community feel excluded, which is contrary to our mission to foster inclusion. Our intent is and was to respect the pain that the people of color and transgender communities have experienced as of late, but our original approach fell short of our mission."

Pride organizers met with Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau and Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition Executive Director Roxanne Anderson on Thursday "in an effort to create a cohesive, unifying alternative which is inclusive of each perspective on this issue." They announced Friday that the squad car at front of the parade would still be unmarked, but said law enforcement members could participate in the parade by holding the "unity" flag or marching alongside the rainbow, bisexual or transgender flags.

Riley Jay Davis, of St. Paul, considered going to Pride after hearing that organizers had asked police to keep a low-profile, but said Friday he will definitely not be attending.

"Cops can take off their uniforms and still be at Pride," he wrote to a Pioneer Press reporter. "It's a job not an identity. ... I can't take off my black skin or transgender body and feel safer around cops."

Davis said he feels that Pride organizers reversing their decision "ignores the entire history of why Pride was started. It was a riot against police brutality against black and POC (people of color) transgender and Queer people. And for them to pretend that we are past that, in a time where the discussions of police brutality is at the forefront, is disrespectful to all of the black, indigenous and people of color who feel unsafe being around police officers."

Friday's statement from Pride organizers also included a message to transgender and people of color communities.

"We will continue to respect your pain and angst by bridging the divide and continuing conversations on both sides of this issue to ensure we consider alternatives that make each group feel comfortable and safe," the statement said.

Harteau said in a video message posted on Friday: "I want to recognize and acknowledge everybody's viewpoints. I also want to thank Pride for the decision after a very thoughtful conversation yesterday. I look forward to future discussions. I look forward to seeing everybody out at the parade on Sunday and I want to wish everybody a Happy Pride."