Jeremy Kessler was accused of attempted murder, a Class A felony, and reckless endangerment, a Class C felony, in March, about a month after he allegedly fired several shots from inside his home at a man who was standing outside. The man told police he'd spoken to Kessler a short time earlier, and that one of the rounds hit a beer can he was holding in his hand.

Northwest District Judge Daniel El-Dweek signed an order to dismiss the allegations against Kessler late Friday afternoon, a short time after Divide County State's Attorney Seymour Jordan submitted a request to dismiss them.

Kessler was scheduled to appear in Divide County court on Friday for a preliminary hearing, which was delayed in order to give his attorney, Elizabeth Pendlay, enough time to respond after Jordan requested that subpoenas she served on witnesses to testify at the hearing be denied by a judge.