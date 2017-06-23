But perhaps the most meaningful memorials will live inside the young black graduates of his alma mater, St. Paul's Central High School.

Friends of Castile, whose live-streamed July 6 death at the hand of a St. Anthony police officer in Falcon Heights sparked nationwide outrage, have raised some $51,000 for a Central High scholarship in his name.

"It just goes to show what kind of person Philando was to those who knew him," said Adrian Perryman, who went to school with Castile and helped plan a major fundraiser last August.

The purpose of the event was to honor Castile's memory, stand up for justice and "come together as a community and heal," said classmate Melinda Donaway.

More than $5,000 for scholarships has poured in since a jury acquitted officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter June 16, and a second major fundraiser is planned for Aug. 20.

Organizers hope to eventually raise enough money — about $100,000 — to establish a permanent endowment to fund the annual $5,000 scholarship.

It was Central's longtime principal, Mary Mackbee, who suggested raising money for a scholarship.

"The outpouring in terms of the community support has been overwhelming," she said.

At Central's annual senior honors night last month, the latest graduates of the state's oldest high school were awarded over a half-million dollars in scholarships, including the $5,000 Philando Castile Memorial Scholarship.

That night, just days before jury selection in the Yanez trial began, Castile's mother, Valerie, and sister Allysza took the stage and announced 18-year-old Marques Watson as the first recipient.

"Philando was a great man, and the fact that his family and the Central alumni see his greatness in me means a lot," Watson said Friday.

A manager at Express Bike Shop, Watson intends to study mechanical engineering. He'll take advantage of a tuition-free offer at St. Paul College this fall and hopes to complete his four-year degree at a historically black college or university.

Watson has participated in AVID, a school-based program that prepares underrepresented students for college, since seventh grade. He said he'll be the first in his extended family to attend college.

"I got to break that long line of not going to college," he said. "Nothing's stopping me."

Watson said he started working as a bike mechanic two years ago so he didn't have to ask his mother for money. The $5,000 Castile scholarship and another $5,000 alumni scholarship he was awarded last month will make a big difference.

"I have no money, my ­family has no money, so I was probably going to have to work three jobs" during college, he said. "It takes a lot off my shoulders."

Watson posed for pictures with Castile's family, added them as Facebook friends and made a promise to Valerie Castile in exchange for his prize.

"She told me, 'Make sure you represent my son in a good way. When you go to college, don't be going to parties and all that stuff,' " Watson said.

"I was like, 'I got you.' "