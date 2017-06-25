"I would say I was surprised but mostly disappointed," Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams, the Diversion Authority's vice chairwoman, said Thursday, June 22.

It was her idea to form a working group of technical staff from both sides to smooth out differences that caused the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to deny the Diversion Authority a permit for a dam that's part of the $2.2 billion flood diversion.

The group had met for months, but DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said in a June 2 letter that he's pulling his staff out, in part, because the aggressive tactics of Diversion Authority attorneys have cost his agency too much and the working group meetings were simply adding to the costs.

"The Diversion Authority's overall strategy appears designed to prolong the litigation, obfuscate the issues, and maximize costs to the State," he said.

Earlier in the year, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, had asked a Republican-controlled Legislature to provide $7 million for DNR legal costs in fiscal years 2018-2019. Besides the diversion, the agency listed litigation involving water levels in White Bear Lake and permitting of the PolyMet mine.

Lawmakers only gave the DNR $2 million for legal costs in 2018, of which $500,000 would be set aside for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Dayton signed the funding bill May 30, three days before Landwehr's letter went out.

According to the letter, one of the exasperating things the Diversion Authority's attorneys did in defending against the DNR's lawsuit was ask for a lot of documents.

"Your counsel's prolific motion practice and discovery demands involve thousands of documents, many of which are not reasonably connected to resolving the immediate legal questions at hands," he said. "Producing these documents requires hundreds of hours of staff time — often the same staff that are participating in the ... technical meetings."

Asked for specifics of these requests, DNR spokesman Chris Niskanen said the agency didn't want to discuss these matters during litigation. The agency wouldn't confirm whether technical staff did come close to a compromise as Williams and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney claimed.

Landwehr also said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to begin construction of the inlet structure, a component of the dam located in North Dakota, without a permit from Minnesota was "an insult to collaboration."

Diversion Authority officials said in a June 8 letter to Landwehr that his decision was a great disappointment given how close the two sides were to compromise. "To receive a letter from you one week prior to the next scheduled meeting of the Technical Working Group, where good faith discussion and solution finding has already occurred, is perplexing to us."

They said defending against the DNR's lawsuit has also cost the Diversion Authority, but it would be irresponsible not to continue work in North Dakota that's already approved by Congress and North Dakota lawmakers because every year of delay increases costs by $60 million.

Mahoney told The Forum he believes from what staff told him that the DNR, including Landwehr, had largely accepted the general alignment of the diversion with some modifications to satisfy state laws. That means the inlet structure wouldn't move anywhere, he said.

Williams said despite the tone of Landwehr's letter, she remains hopeful dialogue between the DNR and Diversion Authority can continue. She said she and other Moorhead officials had met with agency officials Thursday to find out how that can happen.