The secret to living solo? 'Have someplace to be'

Life experiences, both happy and sorrowful, have taught Paulson to do the same. After all, not all has gone according to plan for the 93-year-old Grand Forks woman. She was raised by a single mother at a time when divorce was not so common. Her own husband died of an aneurysm at age 48, and just eight years later, her youngest son and his bride of four months died in a car accident.

But tough times can make people stronger. And with a little faith, they can manage to shine through with a sunny disposition.

Wearing a big smile and a bright-blue jacket, that's exactly how Paulson greets a visitor at the door of her condominium. The guest has a few questions about the Grand Forks Senior Center, and it doesn't take long to figure out she has come to the right place.

"I know a lot of things out there because I've tried most of them," Paulson says of the many programs and services offered at the center, which serves all of Grand Forks and Nelson counties.

The older old

In gerontology terms, Paulson, who will turn 94 next month, is a member of the "older old." She also belongs to a second important demographic—the growing number of independent seniors who are choosing to live longer in their own homes rather than in assisted-living facilities or nursing homes.

Jami Schumacher, public relations manager at the Senior Center, believes more seniors are deciding to stay put longer for three reasons: the comfort of home, quality of life and economics. Nursing home care and other options can cost considerably more than home-based assistance.

But whatever the reason, she says it's not a statistic likely to change anytime soon, especially since the first wave of 78 million baby boomers only just began hitting senior status in 2011.

"We are also serving people who are a much higher age," adds Joyce Austin, resource manager at the Senior Center. Last year, the center served at least a dozen seniors older than 100 who were living in their own homes.

"At that point, they have lived in their home longer and the decision to move from their home is harder and even overwhelming," Austin said.

Harder, maybe. Not impossible.

Paulson is blind in one eye and sees poorly with the other. Macular degeneration, they call it. Though legally blind, she easily maneuvers through her spacious condo by using a walker and counting her steps.

"I think being a child of a single parent, you become more self-reliant," Paulson says. "You have to make some decisions, and if you make the right ones, things work out."

For Paulson, the decision to stay in her own home has been the right one. She understands her challenges and is not afraid to seek the "helps" she needs to make it possible.

Sitting at her dining room table with a supersized Scrabble game on one end, she says she's always been independent and active. These days, a friend comes over three nights a week for a classic game of words. Paulson says she'd play more often if her friend could make it. But then there's cards, too. She says she juggles three different bridge clubs.

"It used to be more, but we had to stop some because people have moved or died," she says. "We had to find too many subs."

On the go

A key to good mental and physical health is to get out and do things, she says. It's good for people "to have someplace to be."

"If someone dies, you can live or die, too, by not doing anything," she says.

Paulson often goes to church with her son or daughter, and she has a workout schedule that might rival the average 20-year-old. She swims at least three times a week—and it used to be daily. She cut down only after she got out of the habit when the pool temporarily closed for repairs. There also was always the option to hit a regular Bone Builders or Chair Yoga class at the Senior Center.

"I take Chair Yoga twice a week, and the instructors are wonderful," she tells her guest. "It's difficult, but it stretches every part of your body. I don't put my arms up quite as high as the others, but I do put them up."

Paulson says she has come to rely on the people and services at the Senior Center for many day-to-day necessities. If they can't help her, they certainly can hook her up with a person or organization that can.

As she gives her guest a tour around her home, it's clear she is not short on tools that make her life just a little bit easier. Special glasses magnify things six times. Another TV-like machine magnifies letters, bills and pictures up to 16 times. A two-headed light set she wears around her neck helps her distinguish the red suits while playing bridge.

"I feel God helps those who help themselves," Paulson says. "If I ever started feeling bad or lonely, I would do something. Then you realize you are not the only one this has happened to. ... That's good for people to know they're not the only ones."