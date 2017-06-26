Prosecution: Kisi was angry his birthday was ruined

The trial for Kisi started Monday at the Williams County Courthouse. The other man charged in the case, David Mbulu, was convicted of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, accomplice to gross sexual imposition and conspiracy to commit gross sexual imposition earlier this year.

In his opening statement, Williams County prosecutor Nathan Madden walked the jury through the state's contentions. He said that the victim trusted Kisi and Mbulu to take her to Minot on Nov. 19, 2015, to cash a check at a Wells Fargo bank branch.

When the woman didn't have the money available to pay Mbulu for the ride or to pay for the hotel room the group stayed in, Kisi and Mbulu became angry, Madden said. He told the jurors that Mbulu started taking video with his cell phone and that the video captured Kisi making threats to the woman.

"Inside that car, he made it very plain that someone would have pay," Madden said.

On the way back to Williston, the group pulled off of County Road 42 onto a little-used dirt track near Epping.

There, Madden said, the pair forced the woman out of the car and Mbulu put her in a chokehold while Kisi sexually assaulted her. Mbulu then hit the woman on the head with a car jack, and eventually, the pair left her there, wearing only a T-shirt in sub-freezing temperatures.

Steven Mottinger, Kisi's attorney, asked the jury to remember the charge given to them earlier by Northwest District Judge Joshua Rustad, and consider the evidence and keep in mind that Kisi is presumed innocent, and that the presumption doesn't go away unless they unanimously decide the state has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"You are the only ones who can destroy that presumption of innocence," he said.

He told the jury that Kisi would likely take the stand in his own defense and explain his actions on Nov. 19 and 20, 2015.

"A lot of things happened that didn't have to happen," Mottinger said. "A lot of things happened that shouldn't have happened. A lot of people used poor judgment."

Mottinger told the jurors that they would hear testimony and see evidence that showed Kisi had said many of the things that Madden mentioned in his opening arguments. But, he said, there was no plan on Kisi's part to commit murder, nor was there intent.

"You cannot find a man guilty because you think he might have been involved," he said.

Kisi's trial is scheduled to take five days and is set to resume this morning.