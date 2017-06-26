Inmate caught in Arkansas after 32 years on the lam

How the inmate, Steven Dishman, had been getting by and where he had been for more than three decades were not immediately clear.

A spokeswoman for the Arkansas State Police, Trooper Elizabeth S. Chapman, said in an email that a person who met Dishman about five years after his 1985 escape came forward during the weekend, which led the police to the home in Springdale, about 200 miles northwest of Little Rock.

She would not elaborate on the person’s relationship to Dishman or why the tipster came forward. She said that information was under investigation.

“Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have begun to question individuals who may have known Dishman by another name,” she wrote.

Dishman was serving a seven-year sentence for a 1984 conviction on theft of property and burglary charges when he escaped from a prison in Benton, Arkansas.

He was set to be released on June 28, 1991, Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction, said in an email. He would have been eligible for parole on Dec. 28, 1987.

On the department’s website listing escapees, “Returned” in green letters appeared next to Dishman’s name. He was one of several outstanding escapees from the prison system, including one, Veal Lee, who escaped the year before Dishman.

Details on what other charges he may face were unavailable on Monday.

The passage of time was reflected in the differences between Dishman’s prison and booking photos. The dark beard, mustache and long hair from the 1980s were gone; his updated photo showed a balding man of 60.

He was arrested in a duplex in a section of Springdale that a local resident described as a “quiet keep-to-yourself-kind-of-street.”

Arther Galloway, who lives across the street from where Dishman was arrested, said he was at church with his wife on Sunday when the police came around 11:35 a.m. local time and did not learn what happened until he read the newspaper on Monday. “It’s unreal,” he said.

He said he saw a few police cars on Monday at the house, which is on a horseshoe-shaped street near a school.

He said the homeowner lived at the duplex with a longtime friend and that they both had health issues. The homeowner could not be reached to comment.

He described them as “nothing but nice” and “people you would be thankful to have as neighbors.”