Three contestants will win an opportunity to meet two-time Academy of Country Music "Entertainer of the Year" Jason Aldean, legendary country performers Little Big Town or rising country star Thomas Rhett.

Along with winning four meet and greet passes, the winners will get two hotel rooms at the Holiday Inn Riverside, four daily gate passes, four tickets to the concert and $150 in beer tickets plus passes for carnival rides.

To compete in one of the three VIP packages, visit online at www.ndstatefair.com/vip.