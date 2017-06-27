NDSU president Bresciani wins contract extension

The State Board of Higher Education Tuesday approved a slate of contract extensions for campus presidents.

Bresciani's tenure has been tranquil since February, when he dropped out of consideration for the presidency of Ohio University, where he was one of four finalists, and said he hoped to remain at NDSU.

With his job on the line for reasons that included his response to controversial Bison media restrictions that he later scrapped, Bresciani last year earned votes of support from the NDSU student senate, faculty senate and business community.

"Along with my colleagues from across the system, we appreciate the board's support," Bresciani said in a statement after Tuesday's vote. With the extension, his contract runs through June 2019.

Also Tuesday, the board froze salaries for Chancellor Mark Hagerott, his executive staff, and the state's 11 campus presidents because of North Dakota's budget crisis, which forced cuts of about 20 percent in the 2017-19 higher education budget.

"These are tough times," Hagerott said in recommending there be no raises. He noted the challenges of dealing with the abrupt drop in funding, and noted staffing in his office is reduced by about 40 percent.

"I'd like to give them all raises," Hagerott said. "They deserve pay raises. This is the world we're in."

Bresciani's current salary is $354,568, the same as it was for 2016-17. Hagerott's salary is $372,000, the same as it was when he was hired in 2015.

Board member Kevin Melicher of Fargo noted that this makes the second biennium without significant pay raises for executive staff.

"As we move forward, we really need to make sure we stay competitive," he said. "We don't want to lose the wonderful presidents and wonderful executive staff we have."

Board members also named John MIller president of Williston State College. He had been serving as provost and interim president there since Raymond Nadolny abruptly resigned as president a year ago.