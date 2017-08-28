Dickinson man ID'd in fatal Stark County rollover

Troopers say the crash occurred at 4:46 p.m. Friday, when Niles D. Feininger, 67, was traveling northbound in his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on 122nd Avenue Southwest about 11 miles south of South Heart.

An investigation found the vehicle left the road, entered the east ditch and then over corrected. The truck crossed the road, entered the west ditch, veered back east and rolled, troopers said.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to the Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.