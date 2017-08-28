Search
    Dickinson man ID'd in fatal Stark County rollover

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:10 a.m.

    STARK COUNTY, N.D.-- A Dickinson man who was killed Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, when he was ejected from his rolling vehicle southwest of South Heart has been identified, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

    Troopers say the crash occurred at 4:46 p.m. Friday, when Niles D. Feininger, 67, was traveling northbound in his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on 122nd Avenue Southwest about 11 miles south of South Heart.

    An investigation found the vehicle left the road, entered the east ditch and then over corrected. The truck crossed the road, entered the west ditch, veered back east and rolled, troopers said.

    The man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to the Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The crash remains under investigation.

