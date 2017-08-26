The Native American Commission's annual picnic at the park still featured lots of food and companionship, but this year, the mood of the event switched from celebration to a sadder, more somber tone, as attendees prayed for the family and friends of 22-year-old Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind - and held out hope she would be soon found.

In the food line, Maylynn Warne, a member of the Native American Commission, served up burgers before the march.

She said worry is "affecting the community as a whole."

"I want to help the family and the community. Food is how we come together," said Maylynn Warne. "And praying for a miracle."

Zeb Gartner of Fargo was one of the native drummers who set the tone for the event.

The Red Lake Band of Ojibwe member said he and his fellows saw a need that couldn't be ignored.

"Family, man. Our people. And someone's daughter. I've got little sisters. There's no other place I can be right now," Gartner said.

LaFontaine-Greywind, who lives at 2825 9th St. N., has been missing since Saturday, Aug. 19. Family members say Savanna, who was eight months pregnant, left to help an upstairs neighbor who said she needed a model while sewing a dress. But LaFontaine-Greywind never came home and hasn't been seen since.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, police found a healthy, days-old infant in the same apartment building.

Police then arrested Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and William Henry Hoehn, 32, who lived in the building. They were both charged with felony conspiracy to commit kidnapping, police said in a Facebook post.

Special K-9 tracking teams have been employed and police said Saturday that searchers had been seeking signs of LaFontaine-Greywind in at least 35 locations, including the Red River, a cornfield, and a grove of trees near Dilworth, Minnesota.

Willard Yellow Bird, a cultural planner for the city and a traditional spiritual care leader who works throughout the region, presided over the ceremonies at the park and at the bridge.

Yellow Bird called on march participants to share their energy with each other.

"To walk as one spirit, one soul, one body, one voice. To give the energy ... to make that energy strong, so we can bring our sister, the Creator's daughter, Savanna, home. When we work together as a community, as a spirit, as a soul, our energy grows and it gets strong. We want a strong spirit, a strong community," Yellow Bird said.

At the bridge, Yellow Bird acknowledged "we all need healing today."

"Today we pray as one person, we pray as one soul, we pray as one spirit. Today we are a community of one voice, one spirit. .... with that that thought of bringing Savanna home," Yellow Bird said.

The Rev. Joe Larson of St. Mark's Lutheran Church called for prayers for the friends and family of LaFontaine-Greywind, and for information that would reveal the whereabouts of the missing woman.

"Help us to stand with them no matter how long it takes," Larson said.

"We just want to offer our prayers and hopes to the family," added Hamida Dakane, who works as a community outreach liaison for the Fargo-Moorhead area's Afro-American Development Association.

Cora Whiteman, of the Spirit Lake Tribe in Fort Totten, North Dakota, said she was praying that Savanna would be found.

"Her baby is here and they need to be together," Whiteman said.