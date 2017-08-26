Cultural event fosters healing after Dakota Access protests

Reconciliation was the theme of a discussion featuring leaders from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, an official from Morton County, a landowner on the pipeline route and representatives of the Bismarck business community.

"It's about shedding more light on what we all experienced and, most importantly, how can we get to a better place," said North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis, who moderated the discussion at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck.

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II said the pipeline controversy exposed racism that previously had been under the surface.

"What was most evident was when the state legislators start proposing bills. For me, it felt like a lot of bills that were coming were retaliation bills," Archambault said, referring to bills that targeted protesters.

But the pipeline demonstration that brought together tribal nations from around the world also had positive consequences, tribal leaders said.

"The beauty of what happened here at Standing Rock ... is Indian Country is standing up and saying, 'No more,'" said Jon Eagle Sr., tribal historic preservation officer for Standing Rock. "We're not going to allow you to define who we are, we're not going to allow you to control our narrative."

The event, hosted by the Native American Development Center, was a daylong experience with North Dakota tribal nations, focused on education and building understanding.

"There's a lot of open minds here," said executive director and event organizer Lorraine Davis. "It starts with that."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum attended the event and recently visited each of the four tribal nations that have headquarters in the state, including a meeting Friday at the Spirit Lake Nation.

"I feel this can be a real opportunity for a new beginning, a chance for us to learn and understand, what are our similarities ... and what are our differences in our history and culture," Burgum said.

Eagle said he's seeing improvements with tribal and state relations, recently meeting with Burgum, the Public Service Commission and the State Historic Preservation Office on improving tribal consultation for energy projects and protecting cultural resources.

Morton County landowner Doug Healy spoke about his experience with the pipeline crossing his land and being affected by the protest. Although the events led to some bitter feelings, Healy said he thinks landowners want to move on.

"I think most of us, on both sides of the river, really truly want to get back to not business as usual, but business better than usual and better than it ever was," Healy said.

Morton County Commission Chairman Cody Schulz said reconciliation will require more discussions like Saturday's panel, but also informal interactions and more education.

"It's going to take effort," Schulz said. "It's not something that's easy or something that will happen automatically by itself."

Archambault said this might be a pivotal point in history for tribal nations.

"What choice are we going to make? Are we going to try to make it better? Or are we going to continue down a path of resentment?" Archambault said. "It's up to us, each and every one of us."

Rissa Williams, a member of the Bismarck Human Relations Committee who attended the event, said Caucasians should take an active role in building relationships with Native Americans.

"The division is very real and apparent," Williams said. "And we all have a responsibility to healing that."

Chaska Moore, a senior at Standing Rock High School, said he hopes someday people learn to see past race.

"I hope for our country, the United States, that there's no more racial bias and that people of my skin color will not be seen as dangerous, would not be seen as less than human, would not be followed around in stores because of suspicion, and would be treated as equals," Moore said.