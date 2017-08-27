International students still interested in U.S. higher ed

It's too early to tell exactly how student numbers will be affected, said Barmak Nassirian, director of federal relations at the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, but "there's been significant concern" in higher ed since the 2016 national elections that foreign students might decide against coming to the U.S.

Nassirian believed this to be in part due to protectionist rhetoric about visa and immigration policies, most notably the proposed travel ban affecting multiple countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

"It's the symbolism," Nassirian said. "That travel ban would have really only affected a very narrow group of people ... but the nuances of it, those things don't generally quite translate in a legalistic way. So in general, there has been a negative message out to the prospective student population that maybe coming to the U.S. is not in the cards for them."

A recent study conducted by the nonprofit Institute of International Education in cooperation with other academic research groups suggests that might be the case—but only to a small extent. The IIE report, which was released July 6, surveyed 165 schools and found that "interest among international students remains steady overall."

The authors of the study noted that the rates of international undergraduates accepting admissions offers seems to have fallen by about 2 percent for the 2017-18 year, a drop that mirrors patterns among domestic students. The U.S. average for the international rate now stands at 24 percent, with some states proving more popular than others.

As in past years, China and India remain the top two countries of origin for international students coming to the U.S.

The mostly steady nature of international admissions holds true for the University of North Dakota, said Katie Davidson, the university's director of international programs.

"The application numbers are in, and our enrollment numbers about the same as last year," Davidson said. She'd heard about the worries at other institutions, but said "we haven't seen too much of an effect" at UND.

Overall, Davidson said international students make up about 7 percent of the university's total student population. Most of those foreign students are in graduate programs, she said, with some enrolled as contract students in more specialized flight training courses.

Davidson believed the international tuition rates at UND—about $9,800 per semester—worked in the school's favor when it came to attracting students from abroad, as did strong graduate programs in aviation, engineering and business. If there were to be fewer international students coming to the U.S., Davidson added, she believed "a lot of it has to do with the different national media and what they tell their students" about the country.

Even still, she was skeptical about that influence.

"I think that a lot of students, regardless of where they're from, don't maybe pay that much attention to international news," she said.

Studies done last spring by multiple academic research and advocacy groups suggested international interest in U.S. universities had ebbed compared with past years, as measured by statistics such as student informational inquiries, visits to campus and applications. At least one survey conducted by a host of groups found that nearly 40 percent of U.S. colleges were counting declines in international application numbers while hearing worries from foreign students about finding a less-welcoming nation. As a more general indicator of interest, Nassirian said fewer students from abroad have been taking the TOEFL exam, a test of English language competency required for international admissions.

While young people might not be up on international news, Nassirian believed their parents might be paying closer attention before packing their kids off to a distant land for an often expensive education. He said the ultimate picture of this year's international enrollments would be clearer within a few weeks of classes. But in the meantime, he remained concerned about students who accepted admissions offers actually coming to campus.

"We are worried that many students may have mapped out alternative options," Nassirian said. "That's bad for them, potentially, but it's also bad for the United States. We want the guy or gal that solves the energy crisis or cures AIDS to do it here, rather than in China or Germany or somewhere else. We want to attract the best minds here."