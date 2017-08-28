Fargo district judge to retire
BISMARCK — A North Dakota district judge based in Fargo will retire early next year, the state Supreme Court said Monday, Aug. 28.
Norman Anderson, a judge in the East Central Judicial District, notified Gov. Doug Burgum last week that he would retire from his position as of Jan. 31, 2018. The judicial district covers Cass, Steele and Traill counties.
"It has been a true honor and privilege to serve the people of North Dakota as a district court judge," Anderson wrote in the brief letter.
Anderson was appointed district judge in 2013 and elected in 2016. He was an assistant United States attorney from 1983-2007 and then worked as a contract hearing officer from 2007-2013.
The state Supreme Court is required by law to determine if the judgeship should be retained, moved or eliminated, the court said in its announcement.