Fargo district judge to retire

"It has been a true honor and privilege to serve the people of North Dakota as a district court judge," Anderson wrote in the brief letter.

Anderson was appointed district judge in 2013 and elected in 2016. He was an assistant United States attorney from 1983-2007 and then worked as a contract hearing officer from 2007-2013.

The state Supreme Court is required by law to determine if the judgeship should be retained, moved or eliminated, the court said in its announcement.