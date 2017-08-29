Police reported on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, that the preliminary cause of death was “homicidal violence.”

The autopsy is being conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in St. Paul because the body was recovered in Clay County, Minn. Further details about LaFontaine-Greywind’s death, or the manner in which her baby was born, were not released.

Authorities recovered the body Sunday evening, Aug. 27, after receiving a report from kayakers who came across it while boating on the Red River.

