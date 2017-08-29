Search
Preliminary autopsy results show 'homicidal violence' in death of Fargo woman

    Houston mayor confirms police officer died in Harvey's aftermath

    By Reuters Media Today at 2:45 p.m.
    Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston in his office, Feb. 15, 2017. Turner’s decision not to order a mandatory evacuation in the face of Hurricane Harvey was the most significant move of his first 20 months in office, and perhaps his long political career. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/The New York Times)

    Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Tuesday that a city police officer died in floodwaters over the weekend while driving to work.

    "While I've encouraged other people to stay at home, our first responders they have been working 24 hours, 24-7, on behalf of the people of the city of Houston," the mayor told reporters. "At the same time, they have been putting themselves in harm's way."

    "Today, I'm sad and deeply saddened to announce the death of Sergeant Steve Perez," he said, adding the 60-year-old officer died Sunday. 

