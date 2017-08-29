Dry conditions pose anthrax risk in western ND

"It's just a reminder to be alert," said Dr. Gerald Stokka, NDSU Extension Service veterinarian. "Vaccination for anthrax would not be routinely done for most herds in North Dakota."

Anthrax is a disease caused by a bacteria known as bacillus anthracis, Stokka stated in a press release.

The bacteria spreads via spores, which are deadly and resilient.

An anthrax vaccine that can help prevent infection and protect herds. However, since there are few areas in North Dakota where there has been a history of anthrax outbreaks, these vaccines are not usually included in the regular inoculation routine.

"Anthrax tends to kind of have certain geographic locations where risk is high," Stokka said. The spores could remain in the buried corpses of animals stricken by the disease, or could lie dormant in the soil. Thus, in dry conditions like much of what western North Dakota is facing, there's a greater risk of soil being disturbed and spores being released.

Worse still, if inhaled by a cow, the anthrax infection is like to become systemic, Stokka said. Most of the time, there is little indication that something has gone wrong until a dead animal appears in the pasture.

"If they are inhaled or ingested that's a bad deal, it's become systemic ... it means they've got bacteria and toxins all over their body," Stokka said. "If the cow is still sick ... they'll run very high fevers, they may have blood discharge coming from their nostrils."

At that point, even if the disease is identified correctly, there's a low chance that antibiotics can save the cow, Stokka said. The best course of action is to safeguard the remainder of the herd—and dispatch of the carcass properly.

This means burning it.

"The recommended method of disposal is to burn the carcass and soil on which the carcass was found after placing them in a trench dug in the immediate area of the death," NDSU Extension beef cattle specialist Carl Dahlen said in the release. "Anthrax does carry a risk to humans, so take care not to disturb the carcass."

Anthrax is a disease that can infect cross-species, meaning that any warm-blooded creature is at risk of infection if they encounter spores.

There is good news: At present, this is just a cautionary warning. Stokka doesn't recall many anthrax cases in western North Dakota, and there've been none reported this year. The release was sent out in response to an infection reported in South Dakota.

"Most of the anthrax in North Dakota tends to occur in the eastern part, over creeks or drainage areas that tend to get into the river," Stokka said. "It's a reportable disease, we need to know where it's occurred."