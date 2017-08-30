Fox News Signs Tomi Lahren as Contributor

She will make her debut as a contributor on tonight's edition of "Hannity" at 10 p.m. ET/PT. According to FNC, Lahren will have a signature role on the network's upcoming digital lineup and will also offer political commentary to the network's opinion programming, primarily "Hannity."

Lahren is best known for her time at Glenn Beck's The Blaze, where she hosted the self-titled show "Tomi." She would end each show with her "Final Thoughts" segment, in which she would expound on political and pop culture topics. She was suspended by The Blaze earlier this year after expressing her support for abortion on "The View," leading to a lawsuit against her former employer that was settled in May.

Prior to The Blaze, she hosted "On Point with Tomi Lahren" on One America News Network.Lahren has also found great success on social media, with her official Facebook page currently boasting more than 4.4 million likes.

A graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Lahren earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university's political roundtable show "The Scramble" on UNLV-TV.