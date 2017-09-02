Field of zinnias draws readers' responses

A: Facebook to the rescue! Many viewers responded to the photo, having driven by the beautiful rural planting of zinnias, and several were able to provide the landowner's names.

The zinnias belong to Jim and Linda Koester, and Linda was quick to note that they're Jim's zinnias. Linda graciously provided the following directions and address: "We are located east of Dilworth, Minnesota. Turn north on County 11 off of Highway 10 and continue 2 1/2 miles. Our address is 3117 70th Street North, Glyndon, Minnesota."

I was curious about the history behind such a large yearly planting. Jim has been planting the zinnias since 1977.

While in high school, Jim was inspired by flowers planted along Highway 10 west of Glyndon, Minn., by Hank Peterson Farms. He decided to plant zinnias along one of his fields, and he's been doing it ever since. Thanks very much to the Koesters for creating a spot of beauty for many passersby.

Q: I noticed that our 5-year-old Honeycrisp apple tree has two flowers on one branch. It produced few apples this year. I'm wondering why there would be flowers present in August? - Deb Beard, Fargo.

A: Apple trees blossoming in late summer is unique, but I've had several inquiries lately. It's triggered as the tree overcomes minor stresses in its environment. For example, if an apple tree is stressed by dry weather (even though we might be watering), it enters a slight dormancy. Then when conditions improve, such as cooler, more moist weather patterns, the tree overcomes the stress.

In a small way, some of the flower buds thought it was time to open, as though it were spring and the winter dormancy had ended. Flower buds are formed during summer and are ready to go - but usually their opening is triggered as winter is overcome and spring's warmth arrives.

A few fall flowers don't affect the health of the tree, unless all the flower buds opened, since a few are expendable. Honeycrisp typically bears a decent crop in 5 to 7 years, so you're probably right on the verge of a nice crop next year.

Q: The rhubarb I transplanted earlier grew vigorously in the spring but later the leaves developed spots, then turned yellow and died. It gets full sun. Any ideas? - Alan and Naomi Hall, West Fargo.

A: Rhubarb is susceptible to several leaf-spotting fungus diseases. Besides causing foliage spots, leaves often yellow prematurely in mid- or late-summer. When watering rhubarb, moisten the ground while avoiding the leaves, to prevent spreading fungi. Water in morning, instead of evening, so leaves and stalks dry before nighttime.

Sanitation is important. After the first frost, completely remove and discard all leaves, stalks and debris to reduce organism carryover. Next summer, fungicides can be applied as preventatives while leaves are still healthy.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.