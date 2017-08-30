Dylan Michael Holler is accused of shooting the 17-year-old boy in Bakker Park in southwest Sioux Falls just after 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Sioux Falls Police Capt. Blaine Larsen said several people were present during the shooting and were brought to police headquarters for interviews.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was taken to a local hospital where he died at 11:55 p.m.

Holler was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and first-degree robbery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely against others who were at the scene.

Officers are still looking for a handgun involved in the case. Police are asking that area

residents be vigilant and report any suspicious findings in the event the handgun was discarded in the area.