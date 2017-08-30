Jimmie High Cat was sentenced earlier this month to 26 months in custody, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for his conviction on abusive sexual contact of a person incapable of consent by U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann in Aberdeen.

The conviction stems from an incident on Dec. 7, 2013, when the victim was out for a walk in Bullhead, and a car pulled up to her and asked her if she wanted to hang out. She accepted the invitation and went back to a private social gathering.where about six people, including High Cat, were present.

As the evening wore on, the victim drank to the point of passing out. She awoke to find that her pants and underwear had been removed and she was lying on her back with a person touching her genitalia, said the U.S. Attorney’s office. The victim was able to get away and fled to her home in Bullhead, disclosed she was raped, and immediately notified law enforcement to report the sexual assault. The victim was transported to Mobridge Regional Hospital and a sexual assault examination was performed.

The victim identified her attacker as a brother of a person she knew. Law enforcement located High Cat as a possible suspect in the incident. High Cat initially denied the incident, but later admitted to having abusive sexual contact with the victim, stopping after about five minutes because he knew it was wrong.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Standing Rock Agency.