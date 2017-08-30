Christian Thomas, 43, was convicted on May 6 on 26 counts including fourth-degree rape, sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor, aiding or abetting fourth-degree rape, aiding or abetting sexual contact with child under 16 and possession of child pornography.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in a Plankinton residence involving two minor victims. The incidents took place between November 2008 and August 2014.

"This conviction and sentence involve very serious sexual acts against children," said Attorney General Marty Jackley in a press release Wednesday afternoon. "The horrific facts in this case justify the lengthy sentence needed to protect the public. The investigators and prosecutors should be commended for the difficult and important work on this case."

The case was prosecuted by the Aurora County State's Attorney's Office and Attorney General's Office and investigated by Aurora County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

One of the victims, who testified at Thomas jury trial in May, said the incidents occurred when she was as young as 12 years old.

The girl, who was 20 years old at the time of the trial, testified about several incidents, including a group sex incident with Thomas' wife, Elizabeth, and Thomas' friend, Larry Unruh, sexual activity inside a Dodge Durango and taking a shower with one of the girls inside Thomas' home in Plankinton.

Elizabeth Thomas, 37, was sentenced in May to serve 18 months in prison for her role in the sexual abuse. Unruh was sentenced in November 2015 to serve 20 years in prison for sexual contact and rape of a minor.