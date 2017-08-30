State Sen. Kelly Armstrong of Dickinson, chairman of the state Republican Party, said at a press conference at Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services that Heitkamp has "continued to support a radical, liberal agenda. North Dakota is a conservative state and we deserve elected officials who represent our values."

Armstrong argued the strengthening national economy and job growth since President Donald Trump took office demonstrates his "agenda of making American great again is working, and it's working in North Dakota." He said Heitkamp has repeatedly voted against Trump proposals and nominees and that North Dakota needs a U.S. senator who will support the president's agenda.

Three other speakers, Ryan Rauschenberger, state tax commissioner; Dawson Schefter, chair of the North Dakota Young Republicans; and Sydney Arends, chair of the North Dakota State University College Republicans, delivered similar messages.

The only Republican candidate who has so far announced their candidacy for Heitkamp's Senate seat is Tom Campbell, a state senator from Grafton. Heitkamp, the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from North Dakota, has been in office since 2013.