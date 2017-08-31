Minnesota fared better. The study ranked it 34th with 27.8 percent. That's up slightly from 26.1 percent in 2015, but much higher than the 10.3 percent recorded in 1990. It was one of four states—Colorado, Washington and West Virginia—whose percentage of adult obesity increased from 2015 to 2016.

Kansas was the only state where the rate of obesity decreased, according to the study. Colorado adults were the least obese with 22.3 percent while West Virginia posted the highest numbers with 37.7 percent.

Despite the high numbers that have increased over the past 26 years, researchers with the foundation said the percentages show an overall leveling off of obesity rates in recent years. However, 25 states have obesity rates of at least 30 percent, with five states exceeding 35 percent, according to the study.

This was the 14th study from the foundation that is geared toward public health.