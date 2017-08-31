The suspect is believed to be Noah Figliolino, who may be armed, police said. They urge anyone who may see the teenager to call 911 and notify police of his location.

“Do not attempt to take any action,” Capt. John Klug said.

The police responded to the shooting at 5:55 a.m. The young woman shot was taken to Triniity Hospital in Minot, where she was listed as in stable condition as of mid-afternoon Thursday.

Police said the woman was known and targeted by the suspect, thus it decreases the likelihood there’s a danger to the public since it was not a random act, Klug said.

The car Figliolino was driving was found and the apartment building was evacuated.