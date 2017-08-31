ND teen who shot woman arrested 8 hours later on the run

At about 2 p.m., a city resident called Minot police to say his car had been stolen and that he thought he saw shooting suspect Noah Figliolino of Minot take it.

A statewide alert was put out and about 2:30 p.m. a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper spotted the stolen vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 2 near Berthold about 25 miles west of Minot.

The suspect, who police believed was armed, was taken into custody without incident after several other area officers made it to the area to assist in the traffic stop.

Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 a.m. Thursday morning. The young woman shot was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot, where she was listed as in stable condition as of mid-afternoon Thursday.

Police said the woman was known and targeted by the suspect.

The car Figliolino was originally driving was found and the apartment building was evacuated after the shooting.

Minot Police Capt. John Klug said during the shooting investigation police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Figliolino for aggravated assault.