Clarke's resignation will take effect at midnight, Milwaukee Country Clerk George Christenson told The Washington Post.

It's not immediately clear why Clarke resigned or what intends to do next.

"As far as his rationale," Christenson told The Post, "I don't believe I can comment on that. . . . I was not given any advance notice of this, as you can imagine my phone has been ringing off the hook."

Earlier this year, Clarke withdrew his name from consideration for an assistant secretary position at the Department of Homeland Security.

Christenson said he would send Clarke's resignation letter to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, R, who will decide on the appointment of a replacement.