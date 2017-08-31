State, tribal leaders come together on tax issues

Leaders of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation told a legislative committee the reservation needs a greater share of tax revenue to address oil impacts, and they can't wait for the state's next legislative session.

"The taxation is not about greed," Chairman Mark Fox told the Legislature's Tribal Taxation Issues Committee. "It's about need."

Fox gave the committee led by Gov. Doug Burgum a draft letter terminating the tribe's participation in the oil tax sharing agreement, but said tribal leaders would rather work toward a compromise that would keep the tribe in the agreement.

One proposal Fox presented was the tribe receiving 80 percent of tax revenue on all new wells drilled on trust lands, with the state receiving 20 percent. For new wells drilled on fee lands, Fox proposed the tribe would receive 20 percent and the state would receive 80 percent. Right now, the split is 50-50.

Fox estimates his proposal would result in an additional $30 million a year for MHA, based on current oil prices.

The committee took no action Thursday, but members pledged to keep working on a good faith effort.

"There's plenty of common interest," Burgum said. "We've got to keep the dialogue going and see if we can reach a point of resolution."

Representatives of several oil companies, who are nervous about the possibility of dual taxation at Fort Berthold, attended the meeting. North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said afterward it was a great step to have the parties in one room having a dialogue.

In addition to MHA, the committee also listened to presentations from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe — the four tribal nations with headquarters in North Dakota.

Many expressed interest in working with the state to share tax revenue from alcohol sales on reservations, which currently the state collects.

The MHA Nation is moving forward with its own 7 percent tax on alcohol that would be charged in addition to the state's tax, unless the two governments can reach an agreement on sharing alcohol tax revenue, Fox said.

MHA needs to receive a share of alcohol tax revenue because the tribe has to fund law enforcement costs to arrest drunk drivers, respond to domestic violence calls and address other impacts related to substance use, Fox said.

Tribes also have tax sharing agreements with the state on tobacco and motor fuels.

In addition, several tribal leaders talked about the obstacle of not being able to negotiate directly with the governor on certain agreements, but instead having to wait two years for the state Legislature to take action.

Karol Two Bears, tax director for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said the tribe spent four years bouncing back and forth among the Legislature, governor and tax commissioner to discuss tax collections.

Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, chairman of the Senate Taxation Committee, said he'd like the committee to figure out a way to work with tribes within the two-year legislative cycle so it's not an obstacle for them.

The committee, which also includes legislative leadership from each party as well as other state officials, will continue meeting through the interim and present a report by the end of 2018.

Representatives from the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe also attended.