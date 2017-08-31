The Republican governor spent Thursday talking to attendees at the South Dakota State Fair about the importance of agriculture and how he will return to his farm near Dell Rapids after his second term ends next year.

Daugaard grew up on his family's dairy farm between Garretson and Dell Rapids, and it's there he looks forward to returning to, he told crowds Thursday.

"It's a lot quieter there and we are looking forward to that I've really enjoyed the privilege of public service, but after my term is over I know all enjoy getting back home," he said.

Daugaard spoke at two events at the fair, first being at the South Dakota Farm and Ranch Recognition Program, where the South Dakota Farm Bureau and state Department of Agriculture teamed up to honor South Dakota's farmers and ranchers.

It's events like the state fair, where Daugaard can personally meet South Dakota's hard-working class, that he enjoys. And an opportunity he and his wife, Linda, take each year.

"It's a celebration first and foremost of our agricultural heritage," Daugaard said of the fair. "And if there's a way we can demonstrate and support our belief in that that foundation, we want to do that. It's my responsibility as governor."

As harvest season gets underway, farmers will soon be busy in their fields. But with an unusually dry summer, the agriculture industry is struggling, but Daugaard has faith in the farmers and ranchers of South Dakota.

"They are the kind of folks that have grit," Daugaard said. "They have survived tough times and even though the prices aren't what we want them to be and the weather is it what we'd like it to be, farmers persist and are the kind (of people) that put aside when the times are good."