Fisher Industries has been selected by the Trump administration to build a prototype for a concrete wall along the border, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (UCB) announced on Thursday.

Three other companies were also selected to construct concrete border wall prototypes including:

• Caddell Construction Co. LLC (based out of Montgomery, Ala.)

• Texas Sterling Construction Co. (based out of Houston, Texas)

• W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Company (based out of Mississippi)

The contract will award Fisher about $500,000 to build a 30-foot wide by up to 30-foot long concrete prototype of a border wall.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said that he was not surprised by the announcement.

"When I saw the presentation they prepared for the Department of Homeland Security, I was impressed with their design and quite confident they would make it to the top of the list," he said.

Fisher and the other companies will start building the concrete prototypes on the border in the next few weeks and will have about 30 days to finish their respective prototypes, acting deputy commissioner of UCP Ronald Vitiello told The Washington Post.

According to Vitiello, the CBP will award additional contracts for non-concrete wall prototypes next week.

Though the prototypes will not cover significant portions of the border, the CBP hopes that they will deter illegal immigrants from crossing the border.

"The concrete border wall prototypes are designed to deter illegal crossings in the area in which they are constructed," the CBP said in a press release. The CBP also hopes to use the prototypes to "evaluate the potential for new wall and barrier designs that could complement the wall and barrier designs we have used along the border over the last several years."

Politics

In reference to Fisher's winning the contract, Cramer said, "today is a win not only for national security, but for the taxpayer as well."

Congress currently has $20 million set aside for the southern wall, but it will need much more to finish building it. In 2016, then-candidate Trump estimated the cost of the border wall at roughly $8 billion. According to The Washington Post, industry insiders believed that this underestimated the costs and that more than $25 billion would be needed and U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., even estimates that costs could rise to more than $70 billion.

Though the U.S.House voted to approve $1.6 billion towards the wall in July, Congress has thus far been unwilling to cede to Trump's demands to fully fund a border wall.

In response, Trump has recently been ramping up pressure on Congress to listen to his demands. At a rally in Phoenix last week Trump even threatened a government shutdown over border wall funding.

"Believe me, if we have to close down our government, we're building that wall," he said.

As Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., will be an influential voice in funding negotiations of the border wall. The senator could not be immediately reached for comment, but in the past he has expressed support for constructing a wall.

U.S, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., sits on the Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and has yet to express support for building a wall.

But Heitkamp has remarked that she is doubtful of the usefulness of a wall. At a hearing in April Heitkamp noted to the Homeland Security committee, "no one (has) come before this body suggesting that we need to build a concrete wall completely across the border."

Fisher Industries

Fisher Industries, then just Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., was started by Dickinson resident Gene Fisher in 1952. Fisher started the company as an aggregate processing operation for construction and mining projects.

Through a hard-working ethic and taking on "tough jobs", Fisher's company eventually grew to expand into other industries, open operations in seven states, and employ nearly 1,000 workers.

They were also recently named as one of the top 25 sand & gravel producers in the United States.

Cramer believes that their strong reputation helped win them the prototype bid.

"Fisher's strong work ethic and reputation for a quality product has made them a leader within the aggregate and construction industry. " he said.

Tommy Fisher, Gene's son, took over as president of the company in 2013 after his father, Gene, passed away.

Though corporate headquarters remain in Dickinson, Tommy now runs the company from Tempe, Ariz.

On Thursday afternoon, Tommy Fisher said in a statement,, "We are extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this important project."