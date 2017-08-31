Locals lend a hand to Hurricane Harvey victims

"A little bit from everybody goes a long way," said Marta Ybarra, manager of St. Francis Thrift Store in Fargo.

Ybarra said the thrift store rounded up lots of linens, 200 pillows, 20 bags of clothes, and hygiene items to contribute to the Dilworth Police Department's plan to fill a trailer headed for Houston this weekend.

"The last time Louisiana had the same situation, the Knights of Columbus, we connected with those guys and sent over a whole trailer," Ybarra said.

An American Red Cross volunteer from Grand Forks was recently deployed to Louisiana, where the hurricane also took its toll. Twenty-two other Red Cross volunteers from this region are headed for Houston.

Gretchen Hjelmstad, a local Red Cross spokeswoman, said the Fargo office has seen an influx of volunteers this week, with 70 people showing up for two training sessions. "We weren't expecting that many people, so that was wonderful," she said.

Volunteers work in two-week cycles, so as the first group is down there now, another group will train and then replace them, she said.

There are also two volunteers who are "virtually deployed," meaning they are stationed in North Dakota, but still dedicated to helping with Hurricane Harvey.

Those virtual volunteers support the mental health of boots-on-the-ground volunteers, and they review all donations coming in, "making sure they are getting to the right place," Hjelmstad said.

In Wahpeton, Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht coordinated a corn harvest to help Texans affected by flooding.

Lambrecht was looking for volunteers Thursday, Aug. 31, to help pick sweet corn in the city's charity corn plot to fill totes that will be placed in a refrigerated semi trailer destined for San Antonio. "They'll distribute to the flood victims to help them with food," Lambrecht said.

Hurricane Harvey also triggered calls for blood donors here and across the country. United Blood Services in Fargo is among the organizations sending blood to the disaster-afflicted region.

"The timing of this storm is especially concerning as we approach Labor Day — a time when donations dramatically decline across the country due to the three-day holiday weekend," the blood bank said in a news release.

Ways to donate to disaster relief in Texas and Louisiana:

The American Red Cross — call 1-800-HELP-NOW

The Salvation Army — text STORM to 51555 or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund — text HARVEY2017 to 91999

Other organizations helping hurricane victims can be found at www.CharityNavigator.org.