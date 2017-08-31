Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Locals lend a hand to Hurricane Harvey victims

    By Kim Hyatt Today at 8:12 p.m.
    About 70 volunteers attended one of two training sessions Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the American Red Cross office in Fargo for safety training in case another group of volunteers is needed in Houston. Already there are 22 local volunteers there, and one is in Louisiana. (Special to Forum News Service)1 / 2
    St. Francis Thrift Store in Fargo rounded up lots of linens, 200 pillows, 20 bags of clothes and hygiene items to contribute to the Dilworth Police Department’s plan to fill a trailer headed for Houston this weekend. (Special to Forum News Service)2 / 2

    FARGO — Many volunteers here remember responding to Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago, and now they're doing the same for victims of Hurricane Harvey, with efforts ranging from harvesting corn to donating blood and bedsheets.

    "A little bit from everybody goes a long way," said Marta Ybarra, manager of St. Francis Thrift Store in Fargo.

    Ybarra said the thrift store rounded up lots of linens, 200 pillows, 20 bags of clothes, and hygiene items to contribute to the Dilworth Police Department's plan to fill a trailer headed for Houston this weekend.

    "The last time Louisiana had the same situation, the Knights of Columbus, we connected with those guys and sent over a whole trailer," Ybarra said.

    An American Red Cross volunteer from Grand Forks was recently deployed to Louisiana, where the hurricane also took its toll. Twenty-two other Red Cross volunteers from this region are headed for Houston.

    Gretchen Hjelmstad, a local Red Cross spokeswoman, said the Fargo office has seen an influx of volunteers this week, with 70 people showing up for two training sessions. "We weren't expecting that many people, so that was wonderful," she said.

    Volunteers work in two-week cycles, so as the first group is down there now, another group will train and then replace them, she said.

    There are also two volunteers who are "virtually deployed," meaning they are stationed in North Dakota, but still dedicated to helping with Hurricane Harvey.

    Those virtual volunteers support the mental health of boots-on-the-ground volunteers, and they review all donations coming in, "making sure they are getting to the right place," Hjelmstad said.

    In Wahpeton, Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht coordinated a corn harvest to help Texans affected by flooding.

    Lambrecht was looking for volunteers Thursday, Aug. 31, to help pick sweet corn in the city's charity corn plot to fill totes that will be placed in a refrigerated semi trailer destined for San Antonio. "They'll distribute to the flood victims to help them with food," Lambrecht said.

    Hurricane Harvey also triggered calls for blood donors here and across the country. United Blood Services in Fargo is among the organizations sending blood to the disaster-afflicted region.

    "The timing of this storm is especially concerning as we approach Labor Day — a time when donations dramatically decline across the country due to the three-day holiday weekend," the blood bank said in a news release.

    Ways to donate to disaster relief in Texas and Louisiana:

    The American Red Cross — call 1-800-HELP-NOW

    The Salvation Army — text STORM to 51555 or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

    The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund — text HARVEY2017 to 91999

    Other organizations helping hurricane victims can be found at www.CharityNavigator.org.

    Explore related topics:Newshurricane harveyfargoNorth DakotaDilworth Police DepartmentGrand Forks
    Kim Hyatt

    Kim Hyatt is a reporter with The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and a 2014 graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth. She started her newspaper career at the Owatonna People’s Press covering arts and education. In 2016, she received Minnesota Newspaper Association's Dave Pyle New Journalist Award and later that year she joined The Forum newsroom.

    khyatt@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5511
    Advertisement
    randomness