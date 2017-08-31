Peter Akintola Akinboro, 39, was visiting family on West Battle Lake in Otter Tail County when he donned a life jacket and took to the water on a Jet Ski. Family members say Akinboro, who was a native of Nigeria, could not swim, but it seems that he eventually removed his life jacket and entered the water.

He wasn't gone for very long before his family back on land began to fear for his safety. Bessie Kalenze, a friend of Akinboro, told WDAY-TV Tuesday, Aug. 29, that she had seen the Jet Ski floating adrift without a rider.

It wasn't long until those on shore summoned the help of the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

"Once the phone call came in from family members that they were worried about him and that they couldn't find him out on the lake with the Jet Ski, the search started right away," said Lt. Keith Van Dyke, an Otter Tail County administrative deputy.

The Sheriff's Department has a boat patrol and dive rescue team of its own, but soon got additional support from sheriff's offices in Douglas and Crow Wing counties. The search went on until Akinboro's body was found Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 30, submerged at a depth of about 47 feet. Van Dyke credited the use of sonar equipment from Crow Wing County for the recovery. He said an autopsy will be performed by the Otter Tail County coroner at the Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. The study will likely provide more information, but Van Dyke said it is unclear how much it can explain about Akinboro's death.

"I don't know why he would have taken off his life jacket unless he thought the water was shallow there," Van Dyke said. "That's probably an answer we won't get, what he was thinking."

Van Dyke added that family of Akinboro, whose wife is a Grand Forks native, said he had little to no experience with lakes before making the weekend trip.