Stark County District Court Judge William Herauf issued an order on Wednesday, Aug. 30, adopting the findings of a special master. Herauf's order gave final approval to a settlement reached between Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and the Foundation's major creditors and recognized that it was entered into in an effort to manage the risks associated with lengthy litigation over the priority of claims in the dissolution proceedings.

The order also officially dissolves the Dickinson State University Foundation.

The order noted that "from the outset, it was quite apparent there were differing opinions as to the order of distribution or priority" of the assets. Herauf noted that "had this matter been fully tried, it would have prompted an appeal as only one group of claimants could be satisfied in the priority scheme."

Herauf's order also noted the importance of the donors in the case.

"In reading through the transcription, as well as the exhibits filed by various donors, it is painfully obvious that this is a very emotional case for the donors," Herauf wrote. "... The donors are all hardworking individuals who gave out of the kindness of their hearts to help the students. The donors effectively want an answer to the question as to why their assets were dissipated."

However, Herauf said why the Foundation was in such poor financial condition is not the issue before the court, but the assets and the transferring of the assets.

"Neither side is made whole, but each side entered into this settlement agreement in an effort to manage the risks associated with one side or the other being declared to have priority which would mean whoever was ultimately determined with priority would receive all the assets, but the other side would get nothing," Herauf wrote.

The Dickinson State University Heritage Foundation, which was formed in 2015, will also be receiving assets from the distribution of the dissolved Dickinson State University Foundation, and will be able to use those assets for the purposes for which they were given, namely to benefit Dickinson State University and its students and faculty.

"I agree with Judge Herauf's statement that this has been a very emotional case for donors, and I am pleased that this matter finally will be closed, allowing Dickinson State University, the new Dickinson State University Heritage Foundation and the community of Dickinson to move forward," Stenehjem said in a statement.

Stenehjem noted that since his office brought the action to dissolve the Foundation, he promoted and the Legislature enacted new legislation to ensure better protection and priority for donations in dissolution proceedings.

"Going forward we have taken steps to ensure this situation does not occur in the future," Stenehjem said. "My office has been in contact with the new Dickinson State University Heritage Foundation and donors should understand that there is now authority for greater oversight over the Foundation to ensure that donor funds are used exclusively for the purposes for which they were given."

Stenehjem hopes the conclusion of this case will give the Dickinson community a fresh start and allow the new Foundation to focus on building support for the university and its students and faculty.

DSU President Thomas Mitzel said he believes the new foundation is already moving forward from the dissolution and is doing its best to reestablish communications with the community.

"We've worked very hard to reestablish communications within the city of Dickinson and within the region of western North Dakota and it's nice to finally have some resolution to what happened before," Mitzel said. "We'll just continue to work with our donors and our alumni to be as good of steward as we are able within the Dickinson area. We continue to look forward to a bright future."