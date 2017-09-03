About 70 percent of the museum's items are donated, with the rest coming from auctions and other places, said Don Wagendorf, the museum's curator.

"It just depends," he said. "Maybe there's a sale or people donate things. It comes in swarms sometimes, like in the fall (people) might be cleaning their house out or have a garage sale and there's people who like to bring their junk in here. Maybe they have good thoughts and think the museum might use it."

Wagendorf enjoys having fun on his tours, constantly joking and making people laugh.

"It's easy to love if you want to, it's just a matter of being yourself," he said.

One building, which houses the Hettinger County Historical Society Museum's main office, is home to a series of pioneer rooms where people can learn about urban and rural life between 1870 and 1930. It has an old-fashioned stove, a cup made especially for those with a mustache and a glimpse at one of the world's first microwaves. The walls of one room are lined with a collection of of newspapers, which families used as wallpaper to help keep warm in the winter, Wagendorf said.

The Native American Room holds various artifacts dedicated to the celebration and interpretation of Native American history. It has a beautiful embroidered buffalo hide made with painted porcupine needles that was made about 175 years ago. The museum's website states that the room was dedicated to Andrew Anton, who retired as the museum's first curator in 1980. There is a room dedicated to children that features children's clothes, toys, bassinets and other items.

The Zion Lutheran Church was the last building added to the museum. Originally located in Burt, N.D., the structure was built in 1908 and served as the Albery School of District 6, eventually becoming the Zion Lutheran Church. The museum bought the structure after the church was disbanded.

The church was often a getaway for many people when times were hard, particularly during the Great Depression, Wagendorf said. People would often spend their days working from sunup to sundown. Without the wonders of a cellphone or even sometimes a car, people would not always get to see each other every day. Wagendorf said church offered people a chance to relax for the day and enjoy the company of friends and family by sharing hot dishes and hymns.

Wagendorf recalled a man who visited the museum a few years ago who was trying to find his father's old church, but had a hard time finding it. The man stood in the back of the Zion Lutheran Church and then spoke with Wagendorf. The pair soon realized the church they were standing in was the church he was looking for and that a picture hanging on a wall was his dad.

"He kind of looked back at me before he walked over (to the steps) and he kind of melted right there," Wagendorf said. "Then he got himself up and looked at it for a minute or two and then he started crying for about five minutes. ... You just never know what you're going to be a part of until it happens."

Other buildings include an art room with paintings and other types of art made by local residents, a trip to the doctor's office, a one-room school and a store with an exhibit honoring former U.S. Sen. Byron Dorgan, originally from Regent. Wagendorf said Dorgan still visits the museum a couple of times a year.

Wagendorf said he enjoys meeting the people from all walks of life who visit the museum and does his best to show them the wonderful history of his town.

"You meet people from every state and different countries," he said. "You get to work with them all."